Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$43.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.09.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$28.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$26.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$497,117.97.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

