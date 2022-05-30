Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Sold by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. lessened its position in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Panbela Therapeutics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBLA remained flat at $$1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

PBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

