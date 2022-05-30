Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0614 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $912,234.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.76 or 0.01958006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00449540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,430,874 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

