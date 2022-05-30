Parachute Price Tops $0.0006 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $364,352.57 and $73,562.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000323 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.