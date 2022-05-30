Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $229.12 Million Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Paulson & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,950,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050,431 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group comprises approximately 7.1% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 11.21% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $229,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 323,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $840.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.