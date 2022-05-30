Peanut (NUX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $228,070.00

Peanut (NUX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $292,637.86 and approximately $228,070.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

