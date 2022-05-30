Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,580. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

