PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,265. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

