Phala Network (PHA) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $36.28 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

