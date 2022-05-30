Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 640 at UBS Group

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 640 ($8.05) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 750 ($9.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.12) to GBX 780 ($9.82) in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($9.31) to GBX 710 ($8.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $720.00.

Phoenix Group stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

