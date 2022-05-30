Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.44% of Phreesia worth $73,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,769,000 after acquiring an additional 60,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 902,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:PHR opened at $18.59 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

