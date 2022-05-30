PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 72.9% in May

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,900 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the April 30th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $541,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $433,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

