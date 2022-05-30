Piper Sandler Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $127.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.61.

NASDAQ TER opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.71.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 122.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 69.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

