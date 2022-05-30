PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $707,459.21 and approximately $40.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,380.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00614065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00175101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

