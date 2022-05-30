Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) PT Lowered to $2.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSTV. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

