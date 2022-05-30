PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 14,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after buying an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

