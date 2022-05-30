Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 170,200 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.13% of Lumentum worth $86,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lumentum by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 34.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,445. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

