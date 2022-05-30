Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,580 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $125,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

Shares of NOW traded up $21.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,370 shares of company stock worth $5,559,728. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

