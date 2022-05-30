Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 5.80% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $93,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.