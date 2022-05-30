Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $65.36 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,192,736 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $65,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 557,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 293,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221,138 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. 33,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

