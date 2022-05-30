Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $67.54 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Equinor ASA worth $67,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,367,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,942,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 219,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

