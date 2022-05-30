Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $69.49 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 444.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.77% of Autoliv worth $69,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.56. 38,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

