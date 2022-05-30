Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $75.68 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,117 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $75,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.40. 67,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.63 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

