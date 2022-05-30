Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $116.30 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 739,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,304,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 616,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

