Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 151,100 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 151,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

LRCX traded up $21.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $531.02. The stock had a trading volume of 90,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

