Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.14% of Zynga worth $81,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 during trading on Monday. 10,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

