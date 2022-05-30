Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,823,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,161,000. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. 759,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,285,955. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $280.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

