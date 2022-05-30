Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 118,300 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Franklin Resources makes up about 1.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 143,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 609,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

BEN traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.