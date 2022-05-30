Point72 Europe London LLP Has $8.82 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after buying an additional 445,437 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,132 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $40.87. 296,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.