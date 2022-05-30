Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Farfetch by 1,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,762,000 after buying an additional 3,115,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Farfetch by 50.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,086,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,065,000 after buying an additional 2,708,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE:FTCH traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $9.73. 2,193,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,480,409. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

Farfetch Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.