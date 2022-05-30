Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 14,700 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises 2.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 877,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. 158,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.