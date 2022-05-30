Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 127,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,439. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.55. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

