Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 155,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,938. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

