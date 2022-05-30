Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,375 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Huazhu Group worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 92,034 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76,547 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 49,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.