Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,066,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.