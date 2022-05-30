PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 66,295 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 271,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 65,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 25,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,888. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

