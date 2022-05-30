Presearch Trading Down 33.2% This Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $44.43 million and approximately $159,853.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Presearch has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017140 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00217201 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006447 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

