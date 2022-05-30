Progeny 3 Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,922 shares during the quarter. Danimer Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.31% of Danimer Scientific worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,125. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $479.57 million, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.