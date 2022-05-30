Progeny 3 Inc. Buys 379 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $10.19 on Monday, hitting $417.25. The company had a trading volume of 197,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,765. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.32 and a 200-day moving average of $445.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.