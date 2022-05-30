Progeny 3 Inc. Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Progeny 3 Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,957 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 3.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $142.57. The stock had a trading volume of 61,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

