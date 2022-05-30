Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Progress Software worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PRGS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

