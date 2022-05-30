Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.14. 56,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $924,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,448 shares of company stock worth $11,226,705 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Progyny by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Progyny by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

