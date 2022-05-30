Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,467 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $108,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.26. 143,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,377. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.73.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.