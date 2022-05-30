Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,467 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $108,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PLD stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.26. 143,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,377. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.
PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.
In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
