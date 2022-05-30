ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Million

Brokerages expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 million. ProQR Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $14.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRQR shares. Raymond James lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

PRQR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 18,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 99,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

