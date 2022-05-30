Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,905 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 210.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NXST traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.70. 6,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

