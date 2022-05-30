Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 183,975 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,975 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment accounts for 1.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of Inspired Entertainment worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,772. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

