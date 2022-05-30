Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 755,600 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,600 shares during the period. Destination XL Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,480.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

In other Destination XL Group news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $116,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $32,264.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,970,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,058,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,612 shares of company stock valued at $443,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 840,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.