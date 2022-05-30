Public Index Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $481.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $513,735.02 and $481.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,488.58 or 0.40739161 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00482653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

