QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Tops $0.0058

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $229,538.47 and $70,194.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 295.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,570.92 or 0.40849096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008449 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

