Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 45.8% in May

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ QH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quhuo by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quhuo by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

