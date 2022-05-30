Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 45.8% in May

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ QH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Quhuo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quhuo (QH)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.